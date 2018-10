A woman is in custody for leaving a five-year-old child unattended at Tachi Palace Hotel Casino. The mother, 41-year-old Karla Medina, is in jail for child endangerment.Kings County Sheriff's deputies said the little girl was wandering around one of the floors of the hotel. Palace security found the girl and notified the Sheriff's Office.Authorities said Medina left her child in the hotel room while she went downstairs to gamble.