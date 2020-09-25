Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at Ohio football game

A video shared online captured a resource officer arresting a woman after she refused to wear a mask or leave the football game. The next day, the school received threats.
The Logan-Hocking School District superintendent says they weren't credible, but he wasn't taking chances with student safety, so the district was placed on lockout.
In response, Gov. Mike Dewine is urging residents to respect officers enforcing health policies.
WSYX reports the video shows a woman being tased by a school resource officer during a middle school football game in Logan, Ohio.
You can watch the video of the incident above.
She was taken out of the stadium in handcuffs after police say she refused to leave.
"We require masks, you know, like the Ohio Athletic Association guidelines say, and the health department guidelines say," Superintendent Monte Bainter said.
RELATED: Viral video shows Florida protesters demand Target customers remove their masks
Logan Police say the woman in the video, Alicia Kitts, was told several times to put a mask on. She reportedly told the officer she had asthma and was not going to wear it.
The officer then told her several times she would have to leave if she wouldn't wear a mask. When she refused, he used his Taser on her shoulder in order to get her into custody.
She was charged with criminal trespassing.
"The police are doing their job exactly the way they're supposed to do, absolutely. I mean, textbook police work," community member Kevin Knight said.
The arrest is under investigation by Logan Police.
SEE ALSO: Mom and 2-year-old son kicked off flight because he was not wearing mask