Woman arrested in attempted carjacking of 2 people while pushing toddler in stroller

A woman is facing charges after attempting to carjack two people in Porterville while pushing her toddler in a stroller.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman is facing charges after attempting to carjack two people in Porterville while pushing her toddler in a stroller.

Authorities say it all started in the parking lot of a Walmart on Henderson Avenue early Sunday morning when 28-year-old Brittney Rivas pulled a knife out on a man while demanding to take his car. After no success, police say she went to a Food-4-Less down the street and did the same thing but instead asked for a ride in a threatening manner.

Rivas was arrested hours later at the Denny's on West Avenue.

Child Welfare Services have taken custody of Rivas' one-year-old. She is being charged with two counts of attempted carjacking, child endangerment, and violation of parole.
