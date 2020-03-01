Woman arrested in Porterville for allegedly driving car at another woman

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police arrested a woman they say was intentionally trying to hit someone with her car.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Danielle Brown on Friday morning just minutes after she allegedly drove her car at another woman on E near Putnam.

The victim says she was walking near the road when she noticed Brown driving at her, and she quickly jumped out of the car's way.

The victim and Brown reportedly had a problematic relationship before the attack.

Brown was arrested shortly after the incident on assault charges.
