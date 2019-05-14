Woman beaten to death with Bird scooter in Long Beach, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A "person of interest" is in custody after a woman was beaten to death with a Bird scooter in Long Beach, police say.The attack happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Obispo Avenue and 64th Street.The woman was walking on the street when a man began attacking her, police said.A bystander tried to intervene but at that point the suspect grabbed a Bird electric scooter from a nearby yard and continued beating the woman.The suspect then fled the scene.Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.Hours later, Long Beach police took a person of interest into custody in the general vicinity of the attack.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.