Woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine on way to pick up husband from jail

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman is behind bars after officials said she bit a deputy who was trying to stop her from swallowing cocaine after a traffic stop in Edgecombe County.

Deputies said a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to initiate the stop around 1 p.m. on Sunday on McNair Road.

Instead of pulling over, officials said Rebecca Carter, who was on her way to pick up her husband from jail, sped away from the trooper.

After a brief chase, the trooper was able to stop Carter before finding a bag of marijuana in her car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Carter was then moved into the front seat of the trooper's patrol car.

During that time, a deputy said he saw Carter put a bag of cocaine in her mouth.

He then tried to stop her from swallowing it by squeezing her cheeks together. Officials said the woman then turned her head and bit his thumb, causing him to bleed.

The deputy took himself to the hospital for treatment.

During a further search, cocaine was found in the waistband of Carter's pants.

She was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and assault on a government official.

RELATED: Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgecombe countycocainecrimepolice chase
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News