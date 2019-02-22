Woman buried in landslide in San Francisco, recovery efforts ended for night

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, they have suspended recovery efforts for the night and will start again 8 a.m. Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Rescuers suspended the search for a woman buried in a cliff collapse in San Francisco.

Crews dug into the landslide for hours -- using shovels and even their bare hands.

But now -- the rescue effort has shifted into a recovery mission.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, they have suspended recovery efforts for the night and will start again 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Witnesses spotted two women and a dog walking along the edge on Friday afternoon -- when the cliff gave way.

According to Fire officials, when crews arrived, they met a group of people frantically trying to dig someone out they said was trapped by the slide.

Witness told officials that they saw two women walking a dog about halfway up the cliff when the slide happened. One woman and a dog were rescued-- both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, with the San Francisco Fire Department, said they are also looking into the possibility that the woman was pushed into the ocean, but they are confident that she did not go into the water.
Lt. Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department provides an update on the rescue operation on the beach at Fort Funston.



There were 60 firefighters on scene as well as search dogs and cadaver dogs.

The slide is covering the beach and responders are right up against the water.

Sky Map 7 is showing the distance the landslide fell at Fort Funston that injured one woman and trapping another.

