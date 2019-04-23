carjacking

Woman carjacked outside Kaweah Delta Medical Center after visiting friend

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The car was parked in the lot adjacent to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. The victim had been at the hospital visiting a friend.

"Victim was walking toward her car, as she is getting into her car she is approached by a female, Wendy Flores, she is 45 years of age from Visalia," said Sgt. Gary Williams. "She simulates what she has in her right hand as a weapon, tells her to get out of the car, she needs it. The victim obviously fears for her life, exits her vehicle suspect gets in the vehicle, leaves, last seen exiting onto Highway 198."

The woman immediately called Visalia Police. They put out a bulletin and three hours later Kern County Sheriffs deputies found the car and the woman.

Wendy Flores was returned to Visalia and is in the Tulare County Jail. As it turns out she did not have a weapon, but had rolled up a piece of fabric over her hand.

Police say the victim did the right thing.

"Obviously you don't know if the person has a weapon or not," Williams said. "She feared for her safety and just gave her the car and made sure she was okay."

Wendy Flores is being held on carjacking charges.

In a written statement, a hospital spokesperson told Action News, "While this was a rare occurrence the safety of our patients, visitors and staff is a top concern. We will continue to work to keep our campus safe."

The victim was not hurt, and her car was returned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countykaweah delta medical centerarrestbakersfieldcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Mom helping crash victim has own car stolen with child inside
4 kids steal parents' SUV for 600-mile road trip, police say
Carjacker beaten to death after stealing car with kids inside
Good Samaritan tries to stop carjacking in East Central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News