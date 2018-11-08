Woman caught on camera slamming man into fence with car and taking off

Local business owners are hoping surveillance cameras will help investigators track down a pair of suspects after they damaged a fence in a recent hit and run.The owners had just closed up for the night when a car that was parked nearby suddenly went across four lanes and a median and hit the fence at Thompson Trailer Sales."I was just locking the gate to leave and I heard a commotion but I couldn't see anything happening so I hopped in my truck and left," said owner Rick Thompson.It wasn't until the next day when Thompson saw the damage to his fence and then checked security footage that he realized what had exactly happened.In the video, you can see a parked car at the liquor store across the street.A woman appears to be fiddling with the trunk or license plate for a few minutes when the man she's with returns from the store, jumps in the car and throws it in reverse with the woman still behind the vehicle."The gentleman runs over his spouse and pulls up and amazingly she stands up and they argue for another couple of minutes and then she hops in the driver's seat and he tries to hold onto the car and she backs up in the street at about 30 miles per hour and they both crash into my fence. It's lucky nobody is dead," said Thompson.The man does appear to be injured after falling off the car as he staggers back across the street.Investigators are looking into the hit and run but the suspects managed to get away without a trace."The damage is not that bad. I'm not too worried about the fence we can get it fixed for a couple of grand. I'm just glad it didn't turn out worse," said Thompson.The license plate from the suspect's car fell off in all the commotion.So with that and the surveillance footage, police have something to go on.