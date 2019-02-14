Woman arrested after jumping into tow truck and stealing it from gas station in south Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows a woman take off in a wrecker's tow truck.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman was arrested after she was caught on video stealing a tow truck with a vehicle on it from a gas station.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Valero on Reed Road and SH-288 in south Houston.

Authorities say a wrecker driver with National Roadside stopped to get gas and went inside the store to use the restroom.

While he was gone, the woman, who was also inside the store, walked out, got in the truck and drove off.

Surveillance video shows the tow truck driver later walk out of the store and discover his truck was gone.

RAW VIDEO: Watch the moment the truck is stolen

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows woman stealing a wrecker at a Valero on Reed Road near Highway 288



He called his boss, who notified police. The truck had GPS tracking on it.

Around 9 p.m., Houston police told Montgomery County officials that the stolen truck was in their area on FM 1314 near SH 99.

As units with DPS, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 4 constables tried to catch up with the truck, it turned into the Magnolia Bend subdivision off FM 1314 and stopped on Ponderosa Circle and Hickory.

The woman was taken into custody, and the stolen tow truck was recovered. The wrecker driver was about to drop off a customer's vehicle when the truck was taken.

The woman will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tow trucksurveillance videocaught on cameraHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Woman dragged in violent purse snatching in Texas
Crews prepare for flooding, strong winds from latest storm
Bay Area neighborhood evacuated after mudslide damages homes
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
Show More
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Reedley's Luffa Gardens shows off popular products at World Ag Expo
Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, signs two new bills
More News