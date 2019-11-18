Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump

ARGENTINA -- A woman was arrested in Argentina after she was caught smuggling nine pounds of marijuana in a fake wearable stomach made to look like she was pregnant.

Investigators detained her as she crossed the border into Chile. They found two bricks of weed in her bag and 15 more being held together with paste inside the fake baby bump.

She is now facing charges of drug smuggling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanadrug arrestsmugglingdrugu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Missing Orosi woman found safe, reunited with family, deputies say
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno
Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno Co. for setting fires along Highway 198
How this red blend is helping homeless animals in Fresno
Show More
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Niners improve to 9-1, Keesean Johnson fumbles in return to the Bay Area
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
More TOP STORIES News