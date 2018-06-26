U.S. & WORLD

North Carolina woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened in 2015 but the woman turned herself in on Monday. (WTVD)

A Fayetteville woman is under arrest after authorities say she shot and killed a man she met on FarmersOnly.com.

The shooting happened in 2015 but the woman turned herself in on Monday.

Authorities responded to a home on Sangi Lane on June 10, 2015. The 911 caller said 57-year-old Sheri Jones shot Clarence Smith.

When deputies arrived, they found Smith lying in the front yard motionless.

Jones said she shot Smith in self-defense.

She said she called Smith to come to her house to pick up his belongings.

Further investigation revealed Jones met Smith on FarmersOnly.com. They had started dating a couple months prior to the shooting. Authorities said the two were not getting along and were separating when the shooting happened.

Jones turned herself in Monday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

She is charged with first-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdatingshootingu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News