Woman, child injured after reckless driver runs stop sign in Modesto

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman and a young child were hospitalized after their car overturned when a reckless driver hit them in Modesto.

Police spotted a truck weaving through intersections and speeding Wednesday morning, and a chase began.

As the driver tried to get away, he ran through a stop sign, slamming into a vehicle with a 24-year-old and three-year-old inside.

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The child was in a safety seat, and only suffered minor injuries.

The driver drove off after the crash, but police arrested him a short time later. He was arrested on several charges, including hit and run.
