SHOOTING

Woman, child shot in Southeast Fresno home; investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 20-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were shot by a drive-by shooter while inside their Southeast Fresno home.

15 rounds were fired at the home near Eleventh Avenue and Nevada, striking the woman in the torso and grazing the child in the upper body.

Investigators say the suspect took off in a dark colored vehicle. They do not believe the woman and child were the intended targets.

Police say the home has been problematic in the past.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but say some of its residents have gang ties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
UPDATE: Police in Virginia arrest suspect in Louisiana shooting that killed 5
Woman shot multiple times while setting up garage sale
Teenager shot in southwest Fresno
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
More shooting
Top Stories
'Brighter days come after the dark ones:' brother stands by paralyzed 13-year-old
Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon
Police search for suspects that robbed liquor store twice in two weeks
Food truck gives vegans a taste of southern cooking
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to fully reopen Tuesday
Man arrested after allegedly stealing 3,000 Xanax tablets
Show More
Garage goes up in flames in Central Fresno
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
UPDATE: Police in Virginia arrest suspect in Louisiana shooting that killed 5
Peter Magowan, instrumental SF Giants leader, dies at age 76
Burglars hit 3 Visalia businesses in 45 minutes
More News