Woman, child shot in Southeast Fresno home; investigation underway

A 20-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were shot by a drive-by shooter while inside their Southeast Fresno home.15 rounds were fired at the home near Eleventh Avenue and Nevada, striking the woman in the torso and grazing the child in the upper body.Investigators say the suspect took off in a dark colored vehicle. They do not believe the woman and child were the intended targets.Police say the home has been problematic in the past.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but say some of its residents have gang ties.