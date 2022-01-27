Health & Fitness

Fresno woman recounts multiple COVID hospitalizations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID-19 send Katie Hardy to the hospital twice in the last week.

Despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, she contracted the virus. Her doctors told her the vaccine prevented her from even more severe symptoms.

Hardy has an autoimmune condition and says it might have contributed to her severe illness.

After a few days of severe stomach problems, she decided it was time to head to the hospital.

"I just figured I'm going to go, and they're probably just going to give me a couple bags of fluid, I'm going to hydrate and I'm going to be OK. I did not expect to be actually admitted into the hospital," said Hardy.

She was admitted to Community Regional Medical Center. Days later, she spent hours in the emergency room at Saint Agnes.

Hardy said her family, friends, and her faith helped her get through it all.

"If you have not had COVID, don't get it right now," said Hardy. "I would recommend to other people to just listen to your body, know what you can handle, know what you can't and don't be afraid to go in if you have to."
