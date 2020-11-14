Woman life-flighted after losing control of car and crashing into vineyard, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol may have been involved in a crash that had a woman life-flighted to a hospital for treatment.

A woman in her late 20's was driving on Buttonwillow, just north of Floral, in Fresno County.

Just before 12:30 Saturday morning, she lost control and veered off the roadway and crashed into a vineyard.

First responders flew her to CRMC in critical condition but she is expected to survive.

CHP officers believe she may have been drinking before the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyduidui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot at central Fresno bar, authorities searching for suspects
Change your Thanksgiving plans now, Valley officials urge families
Convicted Fresno rapist insists on innocence, earns massive punishment
Man shot while eating dinner outside central Fresno home
30% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch kids: Study
UC Merced and Merced College team up for program to help students transition
Man hit and killed by train in Merced
Show More
River Park to play Christmas movies at new holiday drive-in theater
Woman suspected in murder of boyfriend arrested, Tulare police say
Bicyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run
New 'neighborhood brewery' opening in Clovis
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
More TOP STORIES News