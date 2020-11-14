Woman life-flighted after losing control of car and crashing into vineyard, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol may have been involved in a crash that had a woman life-flighted to a hospital for treatment.A woman in her late 20's was driving on Buttonwillow, just north of Floral, in Fresno County.Just before 12:30 Saturday morning, she lost control and veered off the roadway and crashed into a vineyard.First responders flew her to CRMC in critical condition but she is expected to survive.CHP officers believe she may have been drinking before the crash.