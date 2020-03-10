Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Dinuba

UPDATE: The woman involved has died. https://t.co/y5bDfucUJw — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 10, 2020

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Dinuba Police Department says a woman has died after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.Authorities responded to a call of an angry woman just after 1 p.m. near Millard Way and Crawford Ave. Two officers went to the scene.The two officers were able to calm the woman down and get her inside her home, but she came back outside and fired a gun at them.At least one of the officers opened fire, shooting the woman."The female discharged another round toward the officers location," says Dinuba Police Lt. Abel Iriarte. "She was rushed to the hospital."Deputies aren't releasing which hospital the woman was taken to.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.