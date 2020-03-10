officer involved shooting

Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Dinuba

By and Matthew Cardenas
DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Dinuba Police Department says a woman has died after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of an angry woman just after 1 p.m. near Millard Way and Crawford Ave. Two officers went to the scene.

The two officers were able to calm the woman down and get her inside her home, but she came back outside and fired a gun at them.

At least one of the officers opened fire, shooting the woman.

"The female discharged another round toward the officers location," says Dinuba Police Lt. Abel Iriarte. "She was rushed to the hospital."



Deputies aren't releasing which hospital the woman was taken to.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dinubaofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fresno County
Bodycam video released of 'ER' actress' fatal police shooting
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
Robbery suspect fleeing Tulare police shot in the leg by officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Police: deadly NW Fresno shooting was 'justifiable homicide' during a robbery gone wrong
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Around 300 people found partying inside Clovis school gym, arrests made
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Racial murder motivation part of chilling confession from quad killer
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients arrives in California
Show More
Meet this year's Kids Day Ambassador Finley Tenison
Murder victim near Chowchilla identified as Merced College student
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say
Long-time Fresno restaurant asking for help in comeback efforts
More TOP STORIES News