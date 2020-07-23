Society

'I have a right to my pizza': Woman who refuses to wear mask goes on tirade after she's denied service

Video captures an irate woman at a pizza place berating staff for refusing to serve her order because she wasn't wearing a mask.
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Video captures an irate woman at a pizza place berating staff for refusing to serve her order because she wasn't wearing a mask.

A customer captured footage of the incident inside a Papa Murphy's restaurant in Kennewick, Washington.

"You don't need a mask," the woman says early on in the five-minute video.

The woman claimed that she has a medical disability.

"I have a right to my pizza. I have a right to get my order," she later says to the man recording the video as she confronts him. An argument between the man recording and the woman ensues.

When an employee tells the maskless customer the restaurant has a right to refuse service, the woman responds by saying "No, you don't."

Video captures her continue to yell at staff.

She says she paid for her pizza online, but refused to give the workers her name.

Employees offered to hand her the pizza outside.

Eventually, the woman left, but a man she was with got out of a white pickup and continued the rant outside the restaurant.
