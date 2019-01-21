FATAL CRASH

Woman dies after being hit by car on HWY 99 in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is dead after walking in the middle of a highway and being struck by a car in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman is dead after walking in the middle of a highway and being struck by a car in Central Fresno.

It happened around early Monday morning on Northbound Highway 99 near the Olive off-ramp.

The driver says he didn't see the woman on the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We did have a witness that actually saw her a moment after she was hit, and he was actually making a call to 9-1-1 to report the pedestrian and was exiting the freeway to come back, so it was shortly after he returned, she had already been struck," said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Nathan Hunt.

CHP says the driver is cooperating in the investigation and was not hurt.

The northbound lanes of Highway 99 at Olive were backed up for several hours overnight for the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashhighway 99investigationcalifornia highway patrolFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
Driver killed, collides with concrete pillar on Highway 99
One killed, three injured in head-on crash north of Atwater
CHP investigating deadly hit and run near Kerman
Woman killed in 3 vehicle accident in Fresno County
More fatal crash
Top Stories
Downtown Visalia kicks off week long fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by fire
Furloughed workers concerned for finances with no end in sight for shutdown
Clovis woman arrested in connection to suspicious death of elderly man
Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
Third annual Toy-Anime Comic Con comes to Fresno
Family, friends honor U.S. airman killed in military exercise in Ukraine
Los Angeles Rams are headed to Super Bowl LIII
Show More
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
105th Clovis Rodeo to feature Russel Dickerson, Aaron Watson. Here's how to get tickets
Deputies shoot man after he kills 4, including baby daughter
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
More News