Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno | Traffic backed up in multiple areas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a woman has died after being hit by a train Tuesday evening at East Ave and Butler.Police say the woman was walking next to the tracks when she was hit just after 5 p.m. The train was going less than the speed limit at the time of the crash.Officers say the train conductor stopped once they noticed someone was hit. CPR was performed on the woman and she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with head injuries.The woman died at the hospital.The train is still stalled on the tracks while police investigate causing a major traffic backup in the area.Traffic is backed up on Divisadero, Ventura, Tulare and Fresno Streets.It's not known when the scene will be cleared.