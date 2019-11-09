pedestrian killed

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman died after California Highway Patrol officers say she was struck by a vehicle in Fresno County Friday night.

Officers say the woman was walking west on Floral Avenue near De Wolf Avenue near Selma around 10:30 p.m.

The driver, Jennifer Simonian, 49, told officers she didn't see the woman before she hit her. CHP says the victim had been wearing dark clothing and was walking on the edge of the roadway.

The woman was transported to Selma Community Hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

CHP officers are investigating the crash, but do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
