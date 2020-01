The Fresno County sheriff's officials responded to the Del Rey Packing Company Dehydrator on South Indianola Avenue just before 1:00 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after authorities say she got her hair caught in a raisin processing machine at a packing house in Sanger Friday afternoon.Fresno County sheriff's officials responded to the Del Rey Packing Company Dehydrator on South Indianola Avenue just before 1:00 p.m.Cal OSHA has taken over the investigation. Authorities have not released the victim's name.