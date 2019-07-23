Woman dies after jumping out of moving car in Tulare, police say

Detectives are investigating a deadly accident in Tulare after a woman jumped out of a moving car early Sunday morning.It happened around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Mooney Blvd. and Prosperity Avenue.When officers arrived, they found a crashed car and a woman in the roadway.Police say the woman exited the vehicle while it was driving southbound on Mooney Blvd.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.Police say the driver of the vehicle was identified and contacted.The incident is being investigated by the Tulare Police Department Traffic Unit.Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department Traffic Unit at 559-685-300 ext. 2154