CAR FIRE

Woman, dog, pigeons, falcon and hawk survive car fire near Chowchilla

The owner says she had a falcon, hawk, pigeons and a dog in the car. Thankfully, they were all able to make it out safely.

Paige McIntyre
A woman and her assortment of animals were able to make it out of her car before it burst into flames on Highway 99.

It happened just north of Chowchilla just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Action News reporter Cory James spoke to the driver who said she pulled over on the side of the highway after her check engine light came on.


All lanes remained open as fire crews put out the fire.
