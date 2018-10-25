Woman, dog, pigeons, falcon and hawk survive car fire near Chowchilla

#VIDEO: Car catches fire near Hwy 99 north of Chowchilla. Owner says check engine light came on,then lights on car started flickering. She had a falcon, hawk, pigeons and a dog in the car. All of them made it out ok! All lanes remained open as fire crews put out the fire @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/rtkyhoHa7E — Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 26, 2018

A woman and her assortment of animals were able to make it out of her car before it burst into flames on Highway 99.It happened just north of Chowchilla just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.Action News reporter Cory James spoke to the driver who said she pulled over on the side of the highway after her check engine light came on.The owner says she had a falcon, hawk, pigeons and a dog in the car. Thankfully, they were all able to make it out safely.All lanes remained open as fire crews put out the fire.