Woman, dog, pigeons, falcon and hawk survive car fire near Chowchilla

It happened just north of Chowchilla just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Action News reporter Cory James spoke to the driver who said she pulled over on the side of the highway after her check engine light came on.
@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/rtkyhoHa7E— Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 26, 2018
The owner says she had a falcon, hawk, pigeons and a dog in the car. Thankfully, they were all able to make it out safely.
All lanes remained open as fire crews put out the fire.