KINSTON, N.C. -- A woman was doused in flammable liquid and set on fire Monday in North Carolina, according to police.A 24-year-old woman was found with severe burns to her upper body just before 11 a.m. Police believe the woman stopped her vehicle on East Street and was approached by a man who drenched her with the liquid and set her on fire.Venice Taylor was taken into custody during a traffic stop in connection with the crime.Taylor, 41, was charged with attempted murder and malicious maiming.The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital.