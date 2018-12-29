Woman dragged by car after iPhone sale goes wrong

Keysha Raulston was meeting a buyer she had been in contact with online when the sale went horribly wrong.

She became suspicious when the suspect failed to enter her work place parking lot.

As she approached the car, she began to hand the man the iPhone, but the money she received in return was fake.

Not to be ripped off, Raulston demanded for her phone but the suspect drove off, dragging her with him.

"You just have to be really careful and especially on social media - just really have to check them out," Raulston said.

The suspect slowed down a bit for Raulston to let go.

She says she's thankful that she only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Police are now using surveillance video from the exchange to track down the thief.
