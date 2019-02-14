Violent purse snatching caught on camera at restaurant in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Police searching for suspects in violent purse snatching.

HOUSTON, Texas --
One woman was thrown to the ground and dragged across a parking lot in a violent purse snatching at a trendy restaurant near the medical center.

The attack was captured on surveillance video in the parking lot of the Cooking Girl restaurant at 2400 W. Holcombe on Feb. 4.

The victims said they were talking in the parking lot when a red car pulled into the lot and a young male wearing a ski mask jumped out and snatched the purse of one of the women.

Police say a second suspect grabbed the purse of another woman in the group. That woman refused to give up her purse, and was dragged towards the vehicle that the suspects were in.

The woman was nearly run over before giving up her purse.

The suspects are described as black males, 20 to 30 years old. They fled in a red four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
purse snatchingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
Crews prepare for flooding, strong winds from latest storm
Bay Area neighborhood evacuated after mudslide damages homes
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
Show More
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Reedley's Luffa Gardens shows off popular products at World Ag Expo
Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, signs two new bills
More News