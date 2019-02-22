Woman escapes attempted rape by throwing coffee in face of attacker in Inwood

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan --
Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape of a woman in Manhattan.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a residential building in the vicinity of Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood.

Police say the suspect followed a 51-year-old woman into the vestibule and pushed her into the building's hallway.

The attacker, who was behind the victim, told her to do as he said, according to investigators.

When he tried to pull her pants down, police say the victim turned and threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help.

The suspect ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue.

He is described as a male, Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5'10" to 6'0", 250lbs, with eyeglasses, a beard, and mustache; last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black and gray hooded jacket, a black sweater, black sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.

