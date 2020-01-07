Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping their children from Tulare Co. home, detectives say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a woman for making a false police report saying her ex-husband kidnapped their two children.Christian Jaime was originally arrested after Julisa Perez Zendejas said Jaime took the children without her permission.When the Brawley Police Department in Southern California said Jaime had been found with the children, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office determined the children were not taken without permission.It was discovered both daughters had been living with Jaime for months, which was a violation of a court order.Detectives arrested Zendejas for the false report. Child Welfare Services has been informed of the case and will take action.Detectives will also file a complaint against Jaime for his daughters living with him.