25-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver in north Merced.Officials say it happened on Ashby Road and Fern Street at around 4:30 a.m.The driver said he was traveling at about 35 miles per hour and did not see the woman standing in the roadway.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to determine why she was in the road.CHP had the street blocked off as officers investigated. The road has since reopened.