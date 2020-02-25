VIDEO: Woman fends off gunman with mop, bucket of water in Poland

PINCZYN, Poland -- An employee at a neighborhood store in Poland thwarted an attempted armed robbery using some unusual means of protection.

The video, which was originally shared by police and has since gone viral, shows the gunman entering the small shop in Pincyzn, Poland, and pointing a gun at the woman.

The woman behind the counter then tosses a bucket of water at the man before striking him several times with a mop as he lunged in her direction.

The woman is able to fend the suspect off, and he's seen running out of the door.

Police hope someone will recognize the man, who was wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing, and turn him in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
viral videofightu.s. & worldpolicecaught on camerasurveillance videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
Recent fake chain scam in southeast Fresno similar across the state
Round Table delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in downtown Fresno
Eating pancakes at IHOP benefits Valley Children's Hospital today
Show More
Fresno County family asking for help in finding man's killer
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem
More TOP STORIES News