Woman flips car after crashing into parked car in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after she crashed her car in a parking lot in Merced.

The accident happened around 3 pm Saturday at the Food Maxx on Olive and Meadows.

Authorities say the woman was driving in the parking lot when she crashed into a parked car for unknown reasons.

The collision caused the woman's car to roll over and land on its roof.

Firefighters arrived and were able to free the woman from the vehicle.

They say she suffered moderate injuries.
