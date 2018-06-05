FRESNO COUNTY

Woman found by farmworker shot multiple times near a canal in Fresno County

Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Centerville. (KFSN)

CENTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Centerville.

According to deputies, a farmworker in the area found a woman, believed to be in her early 40's, shot multiple times, including once in the face, on a canal bank.

The worker called the Sheriff's Office and the woman was life flighted from the area, but authorities said she was able to talk to deputies before she was taken away. She is in critical condition.

Deputies believe the woman is from the area.

