Woman found dead in central Fresno home, police investigate as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a central Fresno home Sunday morning.Officers discovered the woman, believed to be in her sixties, with a "possible gunshot wound" to her upper body in the area of East Normal Avenue near McKinley at around 9 a.m. Her name has not been released.Homicide detectives are canvassing the area for possible witnesses to understand what led up to the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department 559-621-7000.