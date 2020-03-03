death investigation

Woman found dead inside Porterville home, death investigated as 'suspicious'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home in Porterville on Monday evening.

Deputies were called to 37-year-old Reyna Castillo's home on East Westfield at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say Castillo's death appeared suspicious, and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-802-9563.
