Woman found dead on Fresno County road Sunday morning

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide.

Deputies responded to a call of a person on Adams at Highland Avenues Sunday around 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman lying on the road and say she died at the scene.

It's unclear what caused her death, and officials say the Homicide Unit is investigating.

