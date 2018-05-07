FRESNO

Woman found shot in car identified, boyfriend arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Brittney Taylor, 32, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after she crashed her car into a tree on Sunday. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to reports of gunfire in Southwest Fresno around 6:45 Sunday morning when they found a car slammed into a tree.

Sheriff's Department Spokesman Tony Botti tells Action News, "Our deputies get out there find a woman inside the vehicle, she is the only one inside, they can see that she is seriously injured. So they pull her out try to do CPR she ends up passing away, and they take a closer look and they find out she's been shot multiple times."

The woman has been identified as Brittney Taylor. She was 32 years old.

Brittney Taylor, 32, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after she crashed her car into a tree on Sunday.


Botti says she was last seen near the intersection of Shields and Cornelia, arguing with her boyfriend, identified as 29-year-old Terrence Boston.

"Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw Taylor get into her car and drive away, and Boston get into a white semi truck."

Deputies arrested Boston during a traffic stop on Monday morning. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail on murder charges. He owns a trucking company and has past arrests for domestic violence and corporal abuse of a spouse.

-----
If you, or someone you know, is the victim of domestic violence, there is help available.

The Marjaree Mason Center has a 24-hour crisis hotline (559) 233-HELP (4357) and more resources are available at mmcenter.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicideshootingfresnoFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News