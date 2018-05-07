Woman found shot in car identified, boyfriend arrested

Brittney Taylor, 32, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after she crashed her car into a tree on Sunday.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to reports of gunfire in Southwest Fresno around 6:45 Sunday morning when they found a car slammed into a tree.Sheriff's Department Spokesman Tony Botti tells Action News, "Our deputies get out there find a woman inside the vehicle, she is the only one inside, they can see that she is seriously injured. So they pull her out try to do CPR she ends up passing away, and they take a closer look and they find out she's been shot multiple times."The woman has been identified as Brittney Taylor. She was 32 years old.Botti says she was last seen near the intersection of Shields and Cornelia, arguing with her boyfriend, identified as 29-year-old Terrence Boston."Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw Taylor get into her car and drive away, and Boston get into a white semi truck."Deputies arrested Boston during a traffic stop on Monday morning. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail on murder charges. He owns a trucking company and has past arrests for domestic violence and corporal abuse of a spouse.