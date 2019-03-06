identity theft

South Valley woman gets 12 years for stealing dozens of identities through documents taken from trash, mailboxes

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver's licenses, debit cards, and even birth certificates were all in 27-year-old Jessica Murphy's possession when Visalia Police arrested her last November.

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Driver's licenses, debit cards, and even birth certificates were all in 27-year-old Jessica Murphy's possession when Visalia Police arrested her last November.

Tuesday, a Tulare County judge sentenced her to 12 years in prison for stealing the identities of 84 victims, stealing another person's mail, and possessing and selling drugs.

Prosecutors say Murphy described herself as a profiler to police, gathering up and then selling personal identifying information to support her drug problem.

Of the many victims, it's unclear to what extent their information was used and how much money they lost.

But Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos says it was more than just Murphy involved in the criminal operation.

"They weren't stealing large sums," Alavezos said. "Small sums sometimes people do not recognize...so it's always a good idea to keep track of where money is going out of your accounts."

And it's even better to protect yourself on the front end, prosecutors say, by making sure you properly dispose of any document that has private information on it.

In this case, all of the personal information was obtained from hard paper copies, from unlocked mailboxes and trash cans.

"A small personal shredder is very inexpensive," said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. "And trust me as the victims in this case and the hundreds of cases that we see every year, if one of those victims were here, they would say that the investment in a small shredder is by far way better than what these families are enduring."

In this digital age, it's important to protect your online identity, but prosecutors say it's equally as important to not leave a paper trail for thieves.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
tulare countyvisaliaarrestsentencingcourtcourt caseidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IDENTITY THEFT
Husband and wife arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from elderly woman
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Former Kings executive pleads guilty to defrauding team
Bitwise teams up with Fresno Police to host first Cybersecurity Summit
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2019
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
Suspect in $1 million Apple Store heists appears in Fresno court
Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 180
206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports
Man accidentally shoots himself in the penis: Police
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Show More
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Fourth tornado to hit this year launched trampoline onto a roof
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard
Suspected DUI driver crashes into water pipe
More TOP STORIES News