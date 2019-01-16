Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer

A Massachusetts woman is fighting a ticket she received for honking at a police officer.Stephanie Kelley says an officer in an unmarked SUV peeled out in front of her on Route 20 in Auburn.She says she swerved to avoid him and blared her horn."I had to swerve around him. Why wouldn't I get angry? And then to get pulled over and get a citation for that action is completely infuriating," Kelley said.It turns out the officer was actually pursuing another car, but wound up writing Kelley a rare "noise" ticket for "excessive and unnecessary" use of her horn.The police chief told her the ticket was within the officer's "professional discretion."Kelley vows to continue fighting the $55 ticket.