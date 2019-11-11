Woman hit and killed by car while walking on side of Fresno County road

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is trying to determine what led to a deadly crash in Fresno County, just east of Selma, that claimed the life of a woman over the weekend.On Friday, the CHP says 49-year-old Jennifer Simonian was driving westbound on Floral around 10:30 p.m. when she hit a woman.Officials say the 44-year-old woman was wearing dark clothes and walking on the edge of the roadway in an unlit area.Simonian told investigators she simply didn't see the person.The woman's name has not yet been released.The CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.