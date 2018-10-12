Woman hit and killed by pickup truck identified

The woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon has been identified as Darlene Dalton, 68, of Fresno.Police say Dalton was in the crosswalk when a pickup making a right hand turn onto Shields hit and killed her. The driver had a green light, but the she was also crossing the street at the proper time.Dalton worked for 35 years as a School Cafeteria Nutrition Assistant for Fresno Unified.Officers don't believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. The driver is not facing charges as the investigation continues.