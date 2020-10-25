65-year-old woman hit by car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 65-year-old woman is recovering after being hit by a car near central Fresno Saturday evening.
Investigators say the woman parked her car on Clinton west of Cedar just before 7 pm.
When she crossed the road to reach her home, a car traveling eastbound on Clinton hit her.
First responders rushed the woman to the hospital with major injuries.
Officers say the woman was not using a crosswalk at the time of the collision.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision.
