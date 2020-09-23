pedestrian struck

Woman hospitalized after being hit by SUV in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after the driver of an SUV hit her in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 am on Ashlan Avenue between 9th Street and Millbrook.

Fresno police say the woman was crossing Ashlan when she was struck by a Toyota 4-Runner.

The driver was the first to report the incident and remained on the scene. Police say he was on his way home from work at the time.

Officials say the woman suffered major injuries, but they believe she will survive.
