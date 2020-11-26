pedestrian injured

Woman hospitalized after being hit by car while trying to cross street in northwest Fresno

Police say she was not on the crosswalk when the crash happened at Shaw and Thorne about 6 pm.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in her sixties is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno.

Police say she was not on the crosswalk when the crash happened at Shaw near Thorne about 6 pm.

She was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center where she was taken into surgery.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say they do not suspect a DUI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian injured
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN INJURED
2 Fresno pedestrians seriously injured in separate hit-and-run crashes
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in north Fresno
Pedestrian in hospital, southbound Willow shut down after crash in Clovis
2 men severely injured after being hit by truck in Clovis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News