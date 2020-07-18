Woman severely injured after being hit by car in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was hit by a car in southwest Fresno Saturday night.Officers say the woman was disoriented and in the roadway on Fruit near Church when she was hit around 8:30 p.m.The driver told police they didn't see the woman because it was so dark in the area.They stopped after the collision and are now cooperating with the investigation.The woman is receiving treatment at Community Regional Medical Center for serious injuries..