Woman hit by truck in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being treated for injuries after she was hit by a pick-up truck in northeast Fresno.

Fresno Police say it happened around 3 am when the woman stepped off a median and walked in front of the vehicle.

Police say the driver reported the crash right away and pulled over to help.

The woman was rushed to a Fresno area hospital where she's undergoing surgery for internal injuries but is expected to survive.

Southbound lanes of Fresno street between Sierra and Palo Alto were closed for about two hours for the investigation.
