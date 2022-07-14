Woman hit and killed by truck in north Fresno, police say

Woman hit and killed by truck in north Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed by a truck in north Fresno early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight on Blackstone and Ashlan.

Police say the woman was in the center median when she stepped out into traffic, right in the path of a pick-up truck.

The driver couldn't avoid the woman and she was hit.

She died at the scene.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Northbound traffic along Blackstone was closed for the investigation.
