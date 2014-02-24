24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
Top Stories
Suspects wanted in failed robbery of Fresno jewelry store
Judge orders halt of indiscriminate immigration stops, arrests in CA
PG&E commits $50M in utility bill relief as Valley heat wave rolls in
2 fires at Mission Thrift determined to be accidental
Valley doctors offer advice on how to stay cool during heat wave
Farmworker hospitalized with critical injuries from SoCal raid: family
Fresno State Athletics receives historic $1M donation
Man goes viral for 'Homelander' cosplay at Fresno Superman screening