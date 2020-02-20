Woman hospitalized after two-car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being treated for major injuries following a two-car crash just south of Parlier.It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Zediker and Dinuba Avenues.Officers say the driver of a red Hyundai pulled into the path of a black Chevy Malibu.Three women were in the Hyundai, and the back seat passenger has been hospitalized for serious injuries. The other two women suffered minor injuries.The driver of the Chevy is OK and did not go to the hospital.