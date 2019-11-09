crash

50-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Downtown Fresno, police say.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Friday near "F" and Ventura Streets.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found the 50-year-old woman barely responsive in the middle of the street with several bystanders trying to help her.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

As for the driver, police say she stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers do not believe that alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Several roads in the area are closed at this time as police continue to investigate the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownperson struckfresno police departmentinvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
Traffic at stand-still after 5-vehicle crash on Hwy 180 in Fresno
Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno P.D. increasing patrols to crack down on DUIs
Judge rejects Bullard High student's restraining order against FUSD trustee
California to invest $10 million into Central Valley schools and higher education
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting nanny asks judge for new trial
Crews working to fix broken water pipe before Saroyan's next show
Items stolen from homes under construction in Madera County
Tulare councilmember sues city he represents
Show More
Man hit and killed by train in central Fresno
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 3 hours
More TOP STORIES News